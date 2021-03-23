Two remain in hospital after head-on SH2 crash, Waipawa

Two men were seriously injured following a head-on crash on SH2, near Waipawa. Photo / Rachel Wise

A man in his 60s remains in a serious condition at Hawke's Bay Hospital after a two-car crash on State Highway 2 near Waipawa.

The man, transported by rescue helicopter, was one of two drivers taken to hospital in a serious condition after the head-on collision involving the man, and another man in his 20s.

The man in his 20s remained in a stable condition at the hospital on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash north of Waipawa about 2.30pm.

The road was temporarily closed.