Two remain in hospital after head-on SH2 crash, Waipawa

A man in his 60s remains in a serious condition at Hawke's Bay Hospital after a two-car crash on State Highway 2 near Waipawa.
The man, transported by rescue helicopter, was one of two drivers taken to hospital in a serious condition after the head-on collision involving the man, and another man in his 20s.
The man in his 20s remained in a stable condition at the hospital on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services were called to the crash north of Waipawa about 2.30pm.
The road was temporarily closed.