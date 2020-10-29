Two properties investigated after woman found dead in Invercargill

One of two properties in Invercargill being investigated by police following the discovery of a woman's body yesterday. Photo / Abbey Palmer / Otago Daily Times

Two properties are being investigated following the discovery of a woman's body in Invercargill yesterday.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird confirmed police were called to a Grace St address about 4.15pm yesterday after a woman was found dead at the property.

"We are currently treating her death as unexplained while we are working to understand the circumstances."

A scene examination was under way at the Grace St property while a second property of interest was being looked at on Tay St.

Police emergency tape was seen wrapped around the Tay St property this morning and an Armourguard security vehicle was parked outside.

Baird said further information would be released when available.