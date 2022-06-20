Two people treated after house fire in Porirua

A photo posted on Facebook shows smoke pouring from the building. Photo / Supplied

A photo posted on Facebook shows smoke pouring from the building. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Porirua.

Two patients are reportedly being treated by ambulance staff.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the dwelling fire on Dimock St in Titahi Bay about 2.20pm.

The armed offenders squad briefly attended the scene as there were reports a firearm might have been at the property, but in the end they were not required.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said 10 fire trucks were sent to the house.

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union partial strike action will not impact crews responding to emergencies, they said.

Photos of the smoke from the blaze have been posted on social media, with locals questioning what was happening in the area.