Two people trapped in car under live power lines near Morrinsville

A car hit a power pole in Morrinsville today, recalling a 2018 incident in Whanganui, pictured. Photo / File

Two people were trapped in a car underneath live power lines after crashing into a power pole near Morrinsville today.

Fire and Emergency NZ said they were called to the accident near the Piako Rd and State Highway 26 intersection soon after 7am, but had to wait until the power was turned off before extricating the driver and a passenger.

Police said they were called at 7.12am.

Electricity company Powerco said it turned off the power at 7.47am, affecting 74 customers. Power was restored just after midday.

"Powerco can confirm there were lines down over the vehicle car, with people in the vehicle," a spokeswoman said.

"In instances of vehicles colliding with power poles and causing lines to fall, it is important that drivers remain in the car. Powerco will work with emergency services to turn off power and ensure it is safe to rescue those in the vehicle."

Stuff reported that the car's driver was taken to Waikato Hospital with moderate injuries and the passenger suffered minor injuries.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit was investigating the circumstances of the crash.