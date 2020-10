The Hastings fire brigade is in the process of removing the trapped people. Photo / File

Two people are trapped after a cherry picker rolled on Flag Range Rd in Sherenden, Hawke's Bay.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they were called shortly after 4pm with a report that one person was trapped as a cherry picker had rolled.

The Hastings brigade arrived to find there were two people trapped and had begun freeing them about 4.50pm.

MORE TO COME