Two people rescued from top floor of burning building in Kilbirnie, Wellington

The scene. Photo / Nick James

Two people have been rescued from the top floor of a building on fire in Kilbirnie.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Chris Dalton told the Herald they were called to the blaze shortly before noon on Tuesday, and currently have four trucks on site.

Two people were rescued from the top floor of the building using a ladder and have "a bit of smoke inhalation".

Owner of neighbouring business A1 Roofing Rob Purdom was not in Wellington at the time but received a call about the fire just before 11am.

"My mate drove by and said 'your buildings on fire!'" he said.

"The fire was going pretty good when they went by, but I heard they got all the animals out."

He said they then rang their tenants who made sure everyone got out of the building.

There had been no damage to their building, but Purdom had been told the workshop at the front smelt of smoke.