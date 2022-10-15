Two remain in critical condition in hospital. Photo / File

Two people remain in a critical condition after a crash that killed one person in Ashburton on Saturday.

The accident was reported just after 7.30pm when a vehicle left the road and collided with a tree.

Police confirmed later that evening that one person had died following the single-vehicle crash.

Five other occupants of the vehicle have been transported to hospital, two in critical condition and three in a serious condition, police said.

A spokeswoman told the Herald there had been no change to their conditions this morning.

She said also that police could not comment further at this stage given the ongoing investigation into the circumstances.