Two people are lucky to be alive after their boat capsized. Photo / Titirangi Volunteer Coastguard

Two people are lucky to be alive, according to the Titirangi Volunteer Coastguard, after their dinghy capsized in French bay, Auckland, and they weren’t wearing life jackets.

In a post to Facebook, Titirangi Volunteer Coastguard said they came across them at around 7.15 pm this evening during routine training on the bar off the bay.

“Neither people were wearing life jackets, no communication and no lights,” the post read.

“With no other boats on the harbour and almost dark they were lucky we stumbled upon them.”

Both people were returned to French Bay safe and well.

Earlier this month, a boat carrying five people, capsized on November 6 off Clarks Beach, also Auckland, killing at least one person.

This prompted police to reissue fresh warnings regarding water safety, especially around boats.

“As the warmer months approach, police continue to urge all of those taking to the water to ensure they are carrying all appropriate safety equipment with them. This includes wearing life jackets.”

Water Safety New Zealand last month said 68 people have died in preventable drownings so far this year - already 80 per cent of the 10-year average of fatalities.

A total of 90 people drowned in 2021.