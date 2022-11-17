Gemma Ferregel. Photo / Supplied

A mother and her 10-year-old son have been named as the victims of a Manukau Harbour boating tragedy.

Gemma Ferregel, 39, died when a boat carrying five people capsized on November 6 off Clarks Beach.

The search continues for her son Ryder, a talented motocross rider who has been missing since the accident.

Three others on the boat survived the tragedy, two of them swimming to shore freezing and exhausted to raise the alarm.

Police released a statement tonight on behalf of the family.

“We’re all devastated and lost for words while we grieve for Gemma and Ryder. Our only wish now is that Ryder is brought home as soon as possible.

“We would like to express our thanks to the emergency services and volunteers in the community who have contributed to the search.”

Ryder Ferregel is a talented motocross rider. Photo / Supplied

Police extended their sympathies to the pair’s family and friends and said the matter would be referred to the Coroner.

They said it was a reminder for people to be safe on the water.

“As the warmer months approach, police continue to urge all of those taking to the water to ensure they are carrying all appropriate safety equipment with them. This includes wearing life jackets.”

Earlier, police wouldn’t be drawn on the cause of the accident, saying the investigation was still in its early stages.

Maritime NZ was also investigating the incident but had no further comment on what caused the capsize.

A tribute to the mother of two said she was “the most generous, kind person you will ever know”.

“Mother of Kazdan and Ryder. Loving daughter of Murray and Mandy. Sister to Jeremy, Amy and Gary. Dearly loved by John, Aileen and Peter. The most generous, kind person you will ever know. Forever loved, cherished and remembered by us all. She will always be our shining Gem,” the tribute read.

Ryder’s family launched a Givealittle page to fund resources for the search effort.

“As much as we have had amazing police and search and rescue help, these will eventually limit and stop.

“We would like to keep the search going. Let’s get Ryder on the right track home to his Dad and family.”

The page has already raised $63,492 since it started yesterday.

Ryder Ferregel, 10, has been missing since a boat with five people on board capsized near Clarks Beach on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

Ryder obtained multiple sponsorships from local businesses, including Andy’s Moto Service, Waiuku ITM and GTS Construction.

GTS Construction owner Graeme Statham said the boy’s talent at motocross came naturally.

“He is certainly up and coming. He has got a lot of potential.

“Some people have to train day in and day out, but he’s just a natural.”

Franklin Local Board chairwoman Angela Fulljames said it was a very stressful and difficult time for the family and all involved.

“We wish to convey our condolences to the family and thank Police, Coastguard and local volunteers for all they are doing.”

Clarks Beach resident Rachael Speedy cared for the two survivors who made their way to shore. They were “hypothermic and looked under distress” after being in the water for hours.

“They had swum from the upturned boat to the shore,” she said.

Another local man said two survivors were spotted running out of the water and along the shore to raise the alarm.

Water Safety New Zealand last month said 68 people have died in preventable drownings so far this year - already 80 per cent of the 10-year average of fatalities.

A total of 90 people drowned in 2021.



