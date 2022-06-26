Two people have been injured in a crash near Ashburton this morning. Photo / NZME

Two people have been injured in a crash near Ashburton this morning.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Mitcham Rd and State Highway 1 about 10.20am.

The crash has closed SH1 in both directions with traffic being diverted via Works and Northpark Rds.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is warning motorists to take care and expect delays.

A St John spokesperson said they sent three ambulances and a manager to the scene.

They assessed two patients with moderate injuries who have been transported to Ashburton Hospital.

A police spokesperson said a clean-up crew has been called to deal with debris on the road.