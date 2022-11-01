Emergency service vehicles attended the incident on Purau Terrace, just off a roundabout at the intersection of Cashmere Rd and Barrington St.

Inquiries are being made after a single-vehicle crash left two people injured, one seriously in the Christchurch suburb of Cashmere.

A number of emergency service vehicles attended the incident on Purau Terrace, just off a roundabout at the intersection of Cashmere Rd and Barrington St.

Ambulance and rapid response vehicles arrived at the crash after St John was alerted shortly before 10am, two patients were taken to Christchurch Hospital - one moderately injured, the other seriously.

The Cashmere Rd sign on the roundabout was badly damaged, car debris could be seen littered across the road - clearly showing the car’s route from the roundabout on to Purau Terrace.

A mangled red car could be seen on the curb of the street, surrounded by uprooted trees and more car debris.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the accident are under way,” a police spokesperson confirmed.