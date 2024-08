In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, supermarkets leave Kiwis out of pocket, five people charged over Matthew Perry death, City Mission food parcels still suspended.

Two people have been rushed to hospital after a jetski accident in Auckland this afternoon.

The incident happened in Maraetai just before 1.20pm, a police spokeswoman said.

St John Ambulance said one person was seriously injured. Police said a second person was moderately injured.

One ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and a first response unit were sent to the scene, a St John Ambulance spokesman said.