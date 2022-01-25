Emergency services were called to Roscommon Rd last night after a vehicle crashed into a house. Image / Google

Two people have been injured - one seriously - after a vehicle crashed into a house in South Auckland overnight.

Emergency services were called to Roscommon Rd, Clendon Park, at 10.18pm.

A police spokesman said the driver of the vehicle received moderate injuries in the crash, and a passenger suffered serious injuries.

Both were taken to Middlemore Hospital.

"Fortunately, there were no injuries reported from inside the address," the spokesman said.

The Serious Crash Unit examined the site last night.

An investigation is now under way to determine the circumstances of the crash.