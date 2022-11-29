Two people hospitalised after crash in Wairau Valley

According to police, a helicopter was called in to transport two of the injured due to the rural nature of the location. Photo / File

According to police, a helicopter was called in to transport two of the injured due to the rural nature of the location. Photo / File

A truck and car have collided in Wairau Valley, injuring three people and hospitalising two of them, police have confirmed.

The crash occurred on State Highway 63 shortly after 8am on Wednesday, three people involved sustained minor injuries due to the crash.

According to police, a helicopter was called in to transport two of the injured due to the rural nature of the location.

“Currently, only one lane is operating in the area,” a spokesperson said.

“Motorists are advised to expect delays.”



