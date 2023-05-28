Two people dead, one critically injured after crash near Taupō

Emergency services respond to the crash last night.

Two people have died following a crash at Iwitahi, east of Taupō which led to a car catching fire.

Emergency services were called to State Highway 5 just before 6pm Sunday following a two-car crash between Motukino Rd and High Level Rd.

“Sadly two people died at the scene,” police said in a statement.

Another person was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A St John media spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response unit responded to the scene.

One person was assessed and treated before being airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene, and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they attended the scene, where a car was on fire.

SH5 was closed between Caroline Drive and Taharua Rd and reopened about 2am.