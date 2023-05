28 May, 2023 06:49 AM Quick Read

Police report a person has critical injuries. Photo / NZME

Police are responding to a serious crash east of Taupō.

The crash is on State Highway 5, at Iwitahi.

Two vehicles were involved when the crash happened, about 6pm, between Motukino and High Level Rds.

Police said in a statement at at least one person has been critically injured.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Motorists are told to expect delays.