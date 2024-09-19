Health NZ invested $90,000 into the scholarships. They range between $2500 and $5000 and will help students from rural backgrounds to continue studying healthcare.
‘It’s supported me in so much’
Matenga-Barnes, who lives in Kawerau with her partner and three children, said it meant a lot to receive a $2500 scholarship as it helped her focus more on her studies.
“It’s supported me in so much - just the little things, to be honest, like [petrol] to get to placement or even to school, just a full cupboard of groceries in my house. So it’s one less stress off me: more stationery, more appropriate footwear ... "
She said a lack of healthcare resources, funding and accessibility were also reasons she decided to study nursing.
Growing the rural health workforce
Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey said the scholarships were “another positive step forward” to boost the future rural health workforce.
“All New Zealanders deserve timely access to quality healthcare and this Government is committed to improving health outcomes, particularly for the one in five living in our rural communities.
“Increasing and retaining our health workforce is a priority and will improve health outcomes for all New Zealanders.”
Doocey said the recipients were studying specialties including medicine, nursing, midwifery, physiotherapy, pharmacy, Māori nursing and applied counselling.
“We know access to healthcare within rural communities, or being supported to access care when required, are key issues for rural communities. To improve access and rural health outcomes, we need to invest in growing the rural health workforce.”