Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Trade ministers Todd McClay and Don Farrell to meet in Rotorua this weekend

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read
Jury set to deliberate Phillip Polkinghorne’s fate, fresh wave of explosions in Lebanon plus The Sims is coming to the big screen.

Trade Minister Todd McClay will meet with Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell in Rotorua this weekend.

In a statement today, McClay said the annual Closer Economic Relations Trade Ministers’ meeting was “our most comprehensive agreement covering trade, labour mobility, harmonisation of standards and political co-operation.”

“It underpins an important trading relationship worth $32 billion annually,” McClay said.

“Minister Farrell and I will be discussing how we can work more closely together to make it easier for New Zealand and Australian businesses to trade more.

“Our focus will be on how we can bring down barriers and reduce costs through eliminating non-tariff barriers across the Tasman.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

McClay said they will also discuss a range of international issues in the World Trade Organization, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership as well as the EU Deforestation Regulations and sustainable supply chains.

Businesses with prominent interest in the trans-Tasman market including Spark, Infratil, Port of Auckland, Indevin, and Beca will meet Ministers facilitated by the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum.

“As exporting nations, New Zealand and Australia share a strong commitment to the rules-based trading system, and the continuation of increased connectivity to support regional growth and stability,” McClay said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.



Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post