Jury set to deliberate Phillip Polkinghorne’s fate, fresh wave of explosions in Lebanon plus The Sims is coming to the big screen.

Trade Minister Todd McClay will meet with Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell in Rotorua this weekend.

In a statement today, McClay said the annual Closer Economic Relations Trade Ministers’ meeting was “our most comprehensive agreement covering trade, labour mobility, harmonisation of standards and political co-operation.”

“It underpins an important trading relationship worth $32 billion annually,” McClay said.

“Minister Farrell and I will be discussing how we can work more closely together to make it easier for New Zealand and Australian businesses to trade more.

“Our focus will be on how we can bring down barriers and reduce costs through eliminating non-tariff barriers across the Tasman.”