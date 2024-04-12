Two people found in a vehicle in Westmere have been transported to hospital in critical condition. Video / Michael Craig / Supplied

Two people are in a stable condition after they were taken to hospital following an emergency incident in the upmarket Auckland suburb of Westmere.

Several police cars and ambulances converged at the bottom of Garnet Rd about 8.55am today.

A police spokesperson said two people were found in a car in critical condition and were transported to hospital.

“Police are making some general inquiries into the matter,” the spokesperson said.

Neighbours said they heard a man screaming “at the top of his lungs” this morning inside a car that was surrounded by police and ambulances.

A black Mazda was towed from the scene this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

In a video supplied by nearby residents, the man’s yelling can be heard and several police officers and a paramedic were seen reaching into the black car, attempting to pull the man out.

The neighbour said the man resisted the efforts of emergency workers.

“He was resisting like hell and screaming,” he said. “I think they sedated him.”

Police arrived on the scene at Westmere this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

At first, the neighbour believed they were moving a dead body but the man “went ballistic” when police approached the car.

The area was a popular spot for drinking and playing loud music but the neighbour said he had “never seen anything like that”.

A St John spokesperson said the service sent two ambulances and a rapid-response vehicle just before 9am.