Four people were transported to hospital, two with critical injuries, one in a serious condition, and a fourth was treated for moderate injuries.

Two people were taken to hospital following a head-on crash with another vehicle in the Far North last night.

One arrived in a critical condition and one in serious condition.

Stuff reported that a pregnant woman lost her unborn baby after a stolen ute, allegedly driven by a 12-year-old boy, collided with her car.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 1, near Bullman Rd, in Okaihau at 9.08pm on Monday.

Far North area commander Inspector Riki Whiu said four people were transported to hospital. Two were in a critical condition, one in a serious condition, and another in a moderate condition.

Whiu said inquiries suggested one of the vehicles - understood to be the ute - was stolen during an earlier incident in Moerewa.

Stuff reported that police believed a 12-year-old boy was behind the wheels of the ute when he crashed into a vehicle driven by a pregnant woman. Soon after the incident, she was rushed to hospital. But she has since lost her unborn child. A teenage passenger in the stolen ute was flown to Auckland’s Starship Hospital in a serious condition and admitted to the intensive care unit.

Whiu said the Serious Crash Unit was in attendance and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

He said police were trying to determine exactly what has occurred and further information will be provided when available.











