Two pedestrians seriously injured after being hit by car in Wellington

One pedestrian is in critical condition and another is seriously injured after they were both hit by a car in Thorndon, Wellington tonight.

Police were called to the incident at the corner of St Mary St and Tinakori Rd shortly before 7pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

A spokesperson for Wellington Free ambulance said that the pedestrians were both transported to Wellington Regional Hospital, one in critical condition and the other in a serious condition.

A police spokeswoman said motorists are being urged to avoid the area, which is near the main thoroughfare to the suburb of Karori, if possible and that large delays in traffic are to be expected as emergency services complete their work.