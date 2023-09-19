Two police officers have been hospitalised after being attacked by an offender who tried to evade police in Mount Wellington this evening.





On Pilkington Road in Glen Innes, a car failed to stop for police at 6.15pm this evening.

The car sped off, but police pursued it to a house on Panorama Road in Mount Wellington.

Police officers at the scene promptly apprehended one suspect and then searched the property for a second person who had hidden there.

Before being taken into custody, the second person fought arrest and assaulted two officers. Charges are being considered.

Both officers were in moderate condition when they were transported to Auckland Hospital.

