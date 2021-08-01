Two Northlanders taken to hospital after motorcycle crashes at Matakohe and Kai Iwi Lakes

A teenager has been seriously injured in a trail bike crash in Northland today.
The male teenager was transported by helicopter to Whangārei Hospital in a serious condition after the crash at about midday today.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson confirmed one crew from Ruawai had attended the scene.
Later in the afternoon, a male motorcycle rider - believed to be 50 years old - suffered moderate injuries from a separate crash on Kai Iwi Lakes Rd at about 3.15pm.
He was transported to Whangārei Hospital.
More to come.