Two Northlanders taken to hospital after motorcycle crashes at Matakohe and Kai Iwi Lakes

The teenager who crashed his trail bike in Matakohe today was flown by helicopter to Whangārei Hospital. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

A teenager has been seriously injured in a trail bike crash in Northland today.

The male teenager was transported by helicopter to Whangārei Hospital in a serious condition after the crash at about midday today.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson confirmed one crew from Ruawai had attended the scene.

Later in the afternoon, a male motorcycle rider - believed to be 50 years old - suffered moderate injuries from a separate crash on Kai Iwi Lakes Rd at about 3.15pm.

He was transported to Whangārei Hospital.

More to come.