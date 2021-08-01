Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Two Northlanders taken to hospital after motorcycle crashes at Matakohe and Kai Iwi Lakes

Quick Read
The teenager who crashed his trail bike in Matakohe today was flown by helicopter to Whangārei Hospital. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

The teenager who crashed his trail bike in Matakohe today was flown by helicopter to Whangārei Hospital. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

NZ Herald

A teenager has been seriously injured in a trail bike crash in Northland today.

The male teenager was transported by helicopter to Whangārei Hospital in a serious condition after the crash at about midday today.

Do you know more? Let us know in confidence.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson confirmed one crew from Ruawai had attended the scene.

Later in the afternoon, a male motorcycle rider - believed to be 50 years old - suffered moderate injuries from a separate crash on Kai Iwi Lakes Rd at about 3.15pm.

He was transported to Whangārei Hospital.

More to come.