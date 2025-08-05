The death of a 2-month-old baby from being given medication that was more than 13 times the prescribed dose is a “symptom of a much deeper, systemic issue,” a Pharmaceutical Society national executive member says.
RNZ earlier revealed Bellamere Arwyn Duncandied at Starship Hospital on July 19.
A Manawatū pharmacy dispensed an adult dosage of phosphate to the 2-month-old’s parents. A provisional post mortem report said she died from phosphate toxicity.
The revelations have prompted the Ministry of Health and Health New Zealand to “urgently” undertake a joint review into the incident with MedSafe visiting the pharmacy to ensure it was safe to continue operating.
Then a registered pharmacist who carried out the final check did not pick up that the prescription was for an infant and that it was new medication.
The intern pharmacist has since been suspended, and the registered pharmacist has resigned.
Lanny Wong, a pharmacist, director of Mangawhai Pharmacy and a member of the national executive of the Pharmaceutical Society, told RNZ on Tuesday Bellamere’s death was “not simply a one-off mistake”.
“It’s a symptom of a much deeper, systemic issue. The current model prioritises volume over value, this incentivises speed at the expense of safety.
“For years, community pharmacies have grappled with operating under this fundamentally flawed funding system, marked by chronic underinvestment and relentless workload pressures.
“Skilled staff are increasingly difficult to retain, and experienced pharmacists are burning out or leaving the profession altogether. The very people relied upon to be the final checkpoint before a medicine reaches a patient are now overstretched, under-resourced, and unsupported.”
Wong said in healthcare there were multiple layers of safeguards that were meant to save an error from happening.
“But when there are gaps in every layer, caused by workload pressures, fatigue, underinvestment or broken systems and those gaps align, the error breaks through.”
A technician would then use the information in Toniq and the prescription to identify the medication and put the correct amounts in containers. The labels were then printed out and placed in a basket with the original prescription and the medication. A registered pharmacist would then check the prescription, the labels and the medication itself before it was given to the patient.
The owner said the pharmacy received the prescription by email on July 1 from Palmerston North Hospital.
The prescription was entered into Toniq by an intern pharmacist.
“This person unfortunately misread the prescribed dosage and entered the prescription dose as ‘1 tablet twice daily’ rather than ‘1.2 mmol twice daily’,” the owner said.
The Toniq system then generated an original label for the prescription.
“This includes a warning label with the patient’s age, if they are under 18 years old, and if the patient has not been prescribed the medication before.
“In addition, it was not identified that this was a new medication. The fact that the warning label was not retained contributed to this error.”
The owner said the intern pharmacist had been suspended by the Pharmacy Council. The registered pharmacist had taken leave and then resigned.
“This person does not intend to return to work in the immediate future,” the owner said.
The pharmacy was “urgently re-evaluating our dispensing and checking protocols and reinforcing safety checks at every stage”.
“We are actively recruiting additional staff to help manage our workloads. In addition, we are engaging an independent pharmacist from outside the Manawatū region to conduct a full review of our dispensing procedures and provide further guidance on system improvements.”
The owner said the pharmacy was “fully co-operating” with investigations being carried out by MedSafe, the Pharmacy Council and the police on behalf of the coroner.
Puklowski said she remained “frustrated and angry” about her daughter’s death.
“It’s just an endless sort of questioning of how and where it went wrong, to the point of, yeah, how could it have been avoided?
“Obviously, those questions don’t do much now, which then brings on the sadness of just knowing that she could still be here if these things were pulled up on initially, if maybe the intern wasn’t left just to do the job by themselves.
“Or if you know something else is put in place, we would’ve never even gotten it and then we wouldn’t be beating ourselves up for giving it to her.”
Duncan said the past two weeks since Bellamere’s death had been “really hard”.