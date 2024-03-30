One confirmed case and another probable case of measles have been identified in Waikato. Photo / Rob Dixon, RNZ

A confirmed case and a second probable case of measles have been identified in Waikato, with officials fearing the victims may have caught the disease from someone within their community.

In a statement released by Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora, the agency confirmed both the cases are young children, and their whanaū and all known close contacts are being supported by local public health services, with those most at risk now in quarantine.

“Before testing had occurred and during their likely infectious period, the cases spent time in Auckland, Waikato and Tauranga between the dates of 23 – 26 March, predominantly visiting family members at several residential addresses.

“Health NZ is now working together with the children’s whanaū to identify if there were any public locations of interest that people within the community need to be aware of.”

National Public Health Service Regional Clinical Director Dr William Rainger said “With no connection to overseas travel and the original source of the illness currently unknown, it is suspected that the children may have caught measles from someone else in the local community.

“This presents a real concern and high risk that others could be infected but may not know it yet, so we ask people, particularly in areas of Auckland, Waikato and Tauranga, to watch out closely for measles symptoms and to call Healthline immediately on 0800 611 116 if anyone suspects measles infection, so they can get free advice and public health support if they need it.”

“Being immunised not only protects you, but also those around you from becoming seriously ill and from spreading the disease to others, including friends, loved ones and people in your community,” Rainger said.

”If you think you’re at risk of measles or have symptoms, we want to hear from you urgently. This is so we can ensure that any possible cases are provided with the advice and support they need – and to ensure that any infection doesn’t spread further,” he said.

Measles symptoms

• Early symptoms of measles are similar to other respiratory illnesses such as Covid-19, or the common cold.

• The illness begins with fever, cough, runny nose, and sore red eyes (conjunctivitis)

• A rash, beginning on the face and gradually spreading down the body to the arms and legs. The rash lasts for up to one week.