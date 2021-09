Two 'large' fires burning in Hawke's Bay

There were four wind-related callouts for firefighters in Hawke's Bay overnight. Photo / File

There were four wind-related callouts for firefighters in Hawke's Bay overnight. Photo / File

Two "large" fires are burning through trees in central and southern Hawke's Bay on Friday morning as high winds continue to cause headaches for firefighters.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the two fires - one on Mill Rd in Ashley Clinton and another on Oporae Rd, Waione - were being fought with significant resources.

At Mill Rd firefighters from around Central Hawke's Bay were called at 6am to what was reported as a flare up in a forestry block.

By 6.30am, it had spread to 100 metres by 50 metres in size and was being fanned by strong winds, the spokesman said.

By 7.30am it had been brought under control, but a large contingent of firefighters remained at the scene to fully extinguish it.

In Waione at 6.10am firefighters were called to a grass fire that had spread into a 30 metre-high stand of macrocarpa trees, the spokesman said.

A shed was also potentially "compromised" by the flames, but there was no other property at risk, he said.

Firefighters from the Weber and Dannevirke brigades remained on the scene at 7.20am.

The two fires continued a busy night for firefighting crews.

At 9.30pm on Thursday they were called to a bonfire that had burned "out of control" across a 50 metres square area near Maraekakaho.

Winds in the area were strong at the time, but firefighters prevented it from spreading further.

Then earlier on Friday, about 5.30am, firefighters had been called to a lodge near Ongaonga for an alarm activation.

No fire was found and it was determined that high winds had tripped the alarm, the spokesman said.