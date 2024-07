In this morning’s NZ Herald headlines with Chereè Kinnear, 5 Kāinga Ora board members resign, findings released over a tragic toddler incident and Donald Trump is granted partia

Two lanes have been blocked on the Southern Motorway in central Auckland after a crash.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said two right southbound lanes are blocked after Grafton Rd.

“Pass with care and expect delays.”

According to Google Maps, traffic is backed up several kilometres in both directions of the Southern Motorway while the adjoining Northwestern Motorway almost stretches back to the St Luke’s on-ramp.