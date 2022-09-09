A car crash has killed two on State Highway 3, Tariki, Taranaki.

Two people have died in a high-speed crash on State Highway 3, Tariki, Taranaki.

The two-car crash trapped people in their vehicles.

It was reported to police at about 2pm.

Police were attending the scene, along with St John and Fire and Emergency.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the road is closed near the intersection with Old Mountain Rd due to the crash.

Police said trucks and heavy vehicles are being diverted to Old Mountain Rd, while cars were being diverted to Tariki Rd South.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area, and said the road would be closed "for some time".