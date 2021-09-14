Two injured, one critically, after crash near Flaxmere

Two people have been seriously injured after a crash near Flaxmere. Photo / Warren Buckland

One person is in a critical condition after a serious crash near Flaxmere, Hastings.

Police, fire and ambulance were called to the single-vehicle crah on York Rd, Longlands, at 8.55am on Wednesday.

Two have been injured, one critically and one seriously.

A police spokeswoman said the crash, initially described as a ditch crash, occurred when one car which nearly collided with second car, before crashing into a power pole and then a hedge.

The road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.