Two injured in Auckland CBD crash

Two people have been injured in a central Auckland crash.

The two-vehicle crash was on the corner of Pitt and Hobson St was reported to emergency services around 9.18pm, a police spokeswoman said.

A witness told the Herald a car looked to be tipped onto its side with debris scattered across the road.

At least two people have suffered injuries in the accident, police said.

Fire and emergency services confirmed they attended the crash.

