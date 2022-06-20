Two injured after small plane crash lands and catches fire on Hamilton farm

St John responded to the incident on Barrett Rd in Temple View, Waikato at 2.43pm. Photo / Supplied

Two people have been taken to Waikato Hospital after their plane crash landed, bounced over a fence then caught fire on a Hamilton farm.

Emergency services responded to the incident on Barrett Rd in Temple View at 2.43pm.

A St John spokesperson said one person was in moderate condition and a second person had minor injuries.

Miel Meyer said the plane crash happened on his farm. He was in a meeting as he watched the plane come down to the ground.

"They've done their best to put the plane down but it bounced over one fence and they just managed to lie it into one of the ditches."

There is a small runway on the farm which the pilot had attempted to use, Meyer said.

"They did make a good attempt at trying to land," he said

"The plane did catch on fire so there were some flames, but they've come out unscathed and no animals were hurt because there's a dairy farm here and it could've well been that the cows were in the paddock. It seems to be all OK."

One ambulance and one manager responded.

