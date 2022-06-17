Māori entity Ngahere Communities is celebrating Matariki by showing off some of Aotearoa's most unique products and services. Photo / Supplied

A Māori entity is celebrating Matariki by showing off some of Aotearoa's most unique products and services at an event starting this weekend.

The Top 50 Māori Products in Aotearoa showcase will kick off tomorrow.

Ngahere Communities - made up of nine wahine staff members - was approached by powerhouse online shopping platform Shopify when it heard Matariki was going to be a public holiday in New Zealand.

Chief executive Mel Tautalanoa said: "Shopify is a Canadian company [that] has genuine desire to see indigenous businesses thrive. They invest heavily into the indigenous e-commerce culture."

The products selected were chosen by a panel of judges and the public.

Some of the judges include digital content creator Pat McFie, Te Puni Kōkiri Tāmaki Makaurau regional director Martin Mariassouce and worker from the Hōri apparel business.

Approximately 100 Māori-owned and run businesses were approached to see whether they would like to display their goods at this weekend's event.

Ngahere Communities tallied all those who were interested and presented it to a team of judges who decided which products would be appropriate.

Matariki - a time to celebrate Māori

The public then voted for their favourites and the top 50 were chosen using the same voting method as the hit television show Dancing With the Stars.

Tautalanoa said Matariki was a time to celebrate the Māori people's culture and ingenuity rather than to drive sales or spend money.

Instead, there is an opportunity for the public to see some unique products and services, with no pressure to buy.

"Even if people want to come along and experience the exhibition we put on display," she said.

"Just come for a gallery experience and enjoy viewing the talent and creativity of our people."

Matariki is the name of the Pleiades star cluster in Māori culture, as well as the celebration of its first rising in late June or early July. This marks the beginning of a new year on the Māori lunar calendar.

South Auckland photographer and storyteller Qiane Matata-Sipu's book, Nuku: Stories of 100 Indigenous Women, will be available at this year's event. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The eight-day festival will feature both the products and the stories behind these Māori businesses.

"I think we, as Māori by nature, are really passionate about story-telling. So we get to share people's stories about their brands and put their products on our platform for sale."

Workshops on gardening, harakeke (flax) weaving and learning te reo Māori with Kura Rhia and Kaupapa the Board Game will be held during the week-long event.

Awhi Company's baby blankets with elements of te reo Māori and Mātauranga (ideas) will be on exhibit; as well as photographer and storyteller Qiane Matatā Sipu's book: Nuku: Stories of 100 Indigenous Women.

Tautalanoa has high expectations for this event in the future and would love for it to expand, she said.

She would also like to connect more South Auckland Māori businesses for future events.

"I know a lot of our people in South Auckland do amazing things to celebrate Matariki. So if we can continue to grow this event, we can help bring awareness to the incredible beauty, the creativity and the culture of our people."

That is always going to be a positive thing, she said.

Those who are not able to attend the event in person can still check out the top 50 products via the www.konei.nz website. Shipping is offered to those around the world, so everyone can get a taste of Aotearoa.

The event runs from tomorrow to June 25 in South Auckland.