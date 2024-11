Police are trying to find those they believed were involved in an "assault incident" that sent two people to hospital in Auckland this afternoon.

Police are trying to find those they believed were involved in an "assault incident" that sent two people to hospital in Auckland this afternoon.

Two people have been injured, one critically, after an “assault incident” involving a weapon in Papatoetoe this afternoon, police say.

Emergency services were called to a commercial address on East Tamaki Rd in the South Auckland suburb just before 1.20pm.

Two people at the scene had been injured with a weapon, which police didn’t describe except to say it wasn’t a firearm.

“One person has been transported to hospital with critical injuries and another with moderate injuries.”