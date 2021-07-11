Two hurt in serious crash on Sunset Rd, rescue helicopter attending

The scene tonight at the crash on the corner of Sunset and Wrigley Rds. Photo / Andrew Warner

Two people have been hurt, one with serious injuries and another with moderate injuries after two cars crashed on Sunset Rd tonight.

One of the cars is upside-down in a nearby creek and a rescue helicopter has been sent.

A cordon is around the creek where a car is upside-down. Photo / Andrew Warner

A police spokeswoman has told the Rotorua Daily Post the cars crashed on the corner of Wrigley and Sunset Rds about 8.15pm.

One of the vehicles is now upside-down in a nearby creek.

She said two people have made it out of that vehicle and police were checking to see if there was a third person, the spokeswoman said.

Emergency services stand around a car that was involved in the crash. Photo / Andrew Warner

The second car involved in the crash was still on Sunset Rd but the spokeswoman said the occupants of that vehicle have run from the scene.

The injured people were in the car that was in the creek. It was originally thought one of them was critically injured but their injuries have been downgraded to serious.

A rescue helicopter arrived at the scene just before 9.30pm.

A woman who drove past the crash scene said she estimated there were about 150 to 200 people standing nearby.

The scene on the corner of Sunset and Wrigley Rds. Photo / Andrew Warner

She said she drove past it and turned around and drove back to have another look but she didn't stop.

"There were just too many people. There were stacks of people. It was massive."

She said there were about three fire engines, police and ambulance in attendance.

"Someone was lying on the grass verge and didn't look in a good way."