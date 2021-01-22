Two homes on fire in Upper Hutt

The fire is in the Upper Hutt suburb of Totara Park. Image / Google Maps

Firefighters are working to bring a blaze under control in Upper Hutt after reports of a house fire.

A Fire and Emergency shift manager confirmed two single-storey units were on fire, and that firefighters were still working to bring the flames under control.

The fire is on Pasadena Cres in the suburb of Totara Park.

There are five fire trucks, one command unit, and two specialist units at the scene helping battle the blaze, the shift manager said.

There were no reports of anybody trapped inside the buildings.