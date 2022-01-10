Two Hawke's Bay residents catch and test positive for Covid while in Waikato

Two Hawke's Bay residents have caught and tested positive to Covid while outside the region. They are isolating in Te Kuiti. Photo / NZME

Two Hawke's Bay residents have caught and tested positive to Covid while outside the region. They are isolating in Te Kuiti. Photo / NZME

Two Hawke's Bay residents have caught and tested positive for Covid-19 while in Waikato, and are isolating in a town south of Hamilton.

The Ministry of Health announced the two cases in its daily update on Monday.

The two cases are linked to other reported cases in Waikato. Both cases are currently isolating in Te Kūiti, south of Hamilton.

There are no known exposure events associated with the cases in Hawke's Bay.

There were 27 new cases of Covid in the community announced on Monday across the country.

That included Auckland (16), Waikato (5), Bay of Plenty (2), Lakes (1), Wellington (1) and the two cases listed above.