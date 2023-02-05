Two fires in one week at Mt Eden Corrections Facility

Two fires have been set by prisoners in one week at Mount Eden Corrections Facility. Photo / Steven McNicholl

Fire and Emergency NZ has been called to two separate incidents where inmates have lit a fire in Mt Eden prison this week.

The most recent fire was this evening. Acting Northern Regional Commissioner Lynette Cave said staff were alerted to a small fire that had been started in a prisoner’s cell at 5.15pm.

“Staff responded immediately, and extinguished the fire,” Cave said.

“Staff then removed the man from his cell and moved him to the Intervention and Support Unit.”

She confirmed that there was no danger to the man’s life or to the overall security of the jail.

“While the fire was already extinguished, as per our normal procedures, Fire and Emergency NZ were called,” Cave said.

A similar incident occurred on January 31, when another small fire was lit by a prisoner inside the facility.

The acting prison director of Mt Eden Corrections Facility, Uila Kirifi, said soon after 6pm staff were alerted to smoke in one of the units.

"Staff extinguished the fire and relocated the men in the unit to the yard as a precaution while Fire and Emergency NZ were called," Kirifi said.
















