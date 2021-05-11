Two firearms-related incidents in three hours in Napier

Police are currently responding to a firearms incident in Onekawa, Napier. Photo / NZME

Police attended two firearms incidents in three hours in Napier on Tuesday night.

The first report was in the suburb of Onekawa, where one person was injured about 6pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Harold Holt Ave where an injured man was later transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a moderate condition by St John Ambulance.

A police spokesperson said enquiries were underway to establish the circumstances leading to the man's injuries.

The second incident occurred near Ranfurly Street in Tamatea about 8.30pm, where police confirmed they'd received reports of a firearm "potentially being discharged".



A police spokesperson said nobody was injured.



No further details were immediately available.