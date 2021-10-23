Two dead in serious crash west of Whangārei

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash this morning west of Whangārei.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash this morning west of Whangārei.

Two people have died in a head-on crash west of Whangārei today.

Emergency services were alerted to the two vehicle crash on State Highway 14 between Otuhi and Whatitiri Roads at around 9:40am.

Two people died in the crash and several people were injured, including children. Police set up diversions around the crash site as the road was partially blocked.

No further details are available at this stage, but motorists should avoid the area while the scene is attended to by emergency services.

The Police Serious Crash Unit has been called out and the rescue helicopter was called out.

It's no clear what caused the crash, but Northland's roads are wet due to wild weather and motorists are urged to drive with caution.