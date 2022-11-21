Two people have died in a crash in Taranaki this morning. Photo / File

Two people have died and four people have been injured in an early morning crash in Taranaki today.

Police responded to the two vehicle crash on Main North Rd, State Highway 3 in Motunui around 1.30am.

Of those injured, two were in a serious condition and two were in critical conditions. They were all transported to hospital.

A police spokesperson said motorists are being advised to avoid travel in the area as the highway is expected to remain closed for several hours.

It is closed between Turangi and Waiau Rds.

“Motorists should postpone travel if possible while the Serious Crash Unit investigates,” they said.