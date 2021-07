Two people have died following a car crash on Warspite Ave, Porirua. Photo / Google

Two people have died following a car crash on Warspite Ave, Porirua. Photo / Google

Two people have died following a car crash in Cannons Creek.

Police said the single-vehicle crash happened on Warspite Ave in the Porirua suburb around 11.30pm.

They say the vehicle left the road and hit a house.

Enquiries are continuing.