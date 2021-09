Police cordon at the Pūtiki roundabout on State Highway 3 near the Cobham Bridge. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two people have died following a serious crash on State Highway 3 at Kaitoke, just south of Whanganui.

Police were alerted to a report of a crash involving two vehicles around 5.30pm.

A third person in a critical condition has been flown to hospital.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says the crash happened near the intersection with Pauri Rd.

The road has since reopened and an investigation will follow into the circumstances of the crash.