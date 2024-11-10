Advertisement
Two critical, one seriously injured after car speeds through roadworks, crashes in West Auckland

NZ Herald
The Westpac rescue helicopter landed at the Huapai Domain after a serious crash on SH16. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Two people have been critically injured and another seriously after a car flew through roadworks before crashing into a bridge and rolling into a ditch.

Emergency services were called to the scene on a closed section of State Highway 16 at Huapai at 12.45am.

A St John spokesperson said two people were in a critical condition and another had serious injuries.

The spokesperson said three ambulances, one rapid response unit, one operations manager and an Auckland Westpac Rescue helicopter were sent to the scene.

All three people were transported to hospital.

A police photographer navigates the scene on SH16 after a vehicle crashed on a closed part of the road. Photo / Hayden Woodward.
A NZME photographer on the scene was told by a contractor managing the road closure that the vehicle “sped through” the road closure before crashing into a bridge.

Police have been approached for comment.

