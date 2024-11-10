The Westpac rescue helicopter landed at the Huapai Domain after a serious crash on SH16. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Two people have been critically injured and another seriously after a car flew through roadworks before crashing into a bridge and rolling into a ditch.

Emergency services were called to the scene on a closed section of State Highway 16 at Huapai at 12.45am.

A St John spokesperson said two people were in a critical condition and another had serious injuries.

The spokesperson said three ambulances, one rapid response unit, one operations manager and an Auckland Westpac Rescue helicopter were sent to the scene.