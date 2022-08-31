Southbound traffic is backing up at the Meeanee Rd overbridge after a crash. Photo / NZTA

Emergency services have responded to two crashes on Hawke's Bay highways on Thursday morning.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report of a single vehicle crash on State Highway 5, Waipunga, at 8.17am.

The spokeswoman said one vehicle hit the Okoeke Stream Bridge and traffic management is in place while the scene is cleared as of 10.05am.

A St John spokesperson said St John attended, but a person involved in the incident declined treatment.

A crash blocked a southbound lane of the Hawke's Bay Expressway, at the Meeanee Rd on-ramp.

The St John spokesperson said they were called to the scene at 8.49am, where one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle treated one person in a moderate condition.

Traffic on the southbound lane of the Hawke's Bay Expressway was backed up as of 8.55am - Waka Kotahi NZTA confirmed the crash was clear at 9.50am.

More to come