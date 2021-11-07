Two-car crash in Riverton near Invercargill

A rescue helicopter is on its way to a crash near Invercargill where multiple people appear to have been seriously injured. Photo / NZH

Four people have been injured in a crash near Invercargill this morning.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash on Palmerston St in Riverton about 8.30am.

They said crews were working to extricate one person from a vehicle at 9am.

The spokesperson said police and St John are on site with a rescue helicopter on its way.

A St John spokesperson said one person is in a critical condition, two are in a serious condition and one is in a moderate condition.

Two ambulances were still on the scene treating the four patients at 9.30am.

A police spokesperson said Palmerston St is expected to be closed for some time and traffic management will be in place.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. The Serious Crash Unit has been advised," they said.