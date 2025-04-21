Advertisement
Updated

One dead as two-car collision closes State Highway 3 near Mt Messenger in Taranaki

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 in Taranaki.

  • One person is dead after a two-car collision on State Highway 3 near Mt Messenger.
  • Two people were seriously injured and transported to Taranaki Base Hospital.
  • State Highway 3 is closed between Wharekauri Rd and Mangamaio Rd; motorists should expect delays.

One person is dead after a two-car collision on State Highway 3 near Mt Messenger in Taranaki.

A police spokesperson said officers were alerted to the crash between Wharekauri Rd and Mangamaio Rd about 2.30pm.

“The road is blocked and motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible.”

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said SH3 between these two roads has been closed due to the crash.

“Follow directions of emergency services onsite and expect delays.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said crews responded to the crash just before 2.30pm.

“We sent three ambulances, two helicopters, one manager, one rapid response vehicle and one first responder.”

Police have confirmed one person died in the crash.

Another two people were seriously injured and two people have moderate injuries.

The two patients in a serious condition were transported by road to Taranaki Base Hospital.

Latest from New Zealand

