Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 in Taranaki.

Two people were seriously injured and transported to Taranaki Base Hospital.

State Highway 3 is closed between Wharekauri Rd and Mangamaio Rd; motorists should expect delays.

One person is dead after a two-car collision on State Highway 3 near Mt Messenger in Taranaki.

A police spokesperson said officers were alerted to the crash between Wharekauri Rd and Mangamaio Rd about 2.30pm.

“The road is blocked and motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible.”