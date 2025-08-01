Advertisement
Two Black Power members guilty of murdering Hori Gage

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Robert Richards (left) and Royden Haenga (R) have been found guilty of murdering Hori Gage (background, centre) while his partner and three children were in the back seat of their car on August 6, 2023. Composite photo / Jeremy Wilkinson

Hori Gage was gunned down in his car, in front of his long-term partner and three of their children, in daylight, on his driveway on a Sunday afternoon.

Today, Royden Haenga and Robert Richards, both Black Power members, were found guilty of murdering him in what the Crown labelled “cold

