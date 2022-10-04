An ambulance along with two helicopters responded to the scene at Akitio. Photo / NZME

Two people badly injured in a workshop fire in Akitio have been flown to Wellington Hospital.

A spokesperson from St John said emergency services were called to the blaze in the remote part of Tararua roughly an hour's drive from Dannevirke at 12.28pm today.

One person was in a critical condition and the second was in a serious condition.

Two helicopters, one ambulance and first response units attended.

The fire service said they were called by the ambulance service indicating there had been an explosion in a workshop on a residential property.

By the time fire appliances got there, the workshop had significant damage.

Appliances from Dannevirke, Akitio and Weber took about two hours to put out the blaze.

The cause is now under investigation.

A police spokesperson said the blaze had now been referred to WorkSafe.

- More to come