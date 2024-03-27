Two arrested over ‘horrific’ injuries to Lower Hutt siblings

Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Cotton speaks to media after two Lower Hutt children were found with ‘horrific’ family harm injuries. Video / Melissa Nightingale

Two people have been charged after a pair of small children were discovered with “horrific” injuries in Lower Hutt earlier this month.

The 4 and 5-year-old children, a boy and girl, had to be hospitalised due to their injuries, which included brain bleeds, lacerations to internal organs, and multiple broken bones each.

The injuries were discovered after an ambulance took the older child to hospital on March 8. The second child was also examined and both were admitted to hospital, with one requiring surgery.

Police have spoken out about the “horrific” injuries and called on the public to help provide information about the family, which had moved from Waterloo to Stokes Valley just two days before the child was taken to hospital.

Now two people have been arrested in relation to the injuries.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, wilful ill-treatment of a dog, attempting to pervert the course of justice and selling cannabis and cultivating cannabis.

A 25-year-old woman has also been charged with two charges of failing to protect a child, two charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice and failure to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

Both were held in custody overnight and are due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today, police said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Cotton speaks to media on Operation Tempo. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

These charges follow two search warrants executed at different properties in the Hutt Valley yesterday.

“We are elated to be able to share this news and recognise the genuine concern and outrage from the community that has gotten us here,” Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Cotton said.

“This result cannot be attributed to any one thing – a number of inquiries have taken place over the past week culminating in interviews with the two people that have been charged yesterday afternoon.

“Our priorities have been twofold - ensuring those responsible for the harm these two children have suffered are put before the court, and the ongoing welfare of these two siblings.”

The siblings are still recovering well and remain in a safe place where they can be supported and cared for.

The investigation is ongoing, and further charges have not been ruled out as the inquiry progresses.

The two will appear in the Hutt Valley District Court. Photo / RNZ

As a result of the two arrests, police have a substantial amount of further enquiries to conduct.

Police continue to be interested in any information relating to this matter and encourage anyone to contact us on 105 or via 105.police.govt.nz and reference file number: 240308/4647

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



