Two young children in Lower Hutt have suffered “horrific” injuries including brain bleeds and broken bones in what police believe is a family harm incident.

The children, aged 4 and 5, from a Stokes Valley property, were seen by police on March 8.

They were so badly wounded they each required hospitalisation and the older child needed surgery, Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Cotton said.

The 5-year-old had brain bleeds, lacerations to internal organs and “multiple broken bones”, while the younger sibling had “extensive injuries and multiple fractures”, Cotton said.

“These horrific injuries don’t simply happen. Someone knows something: you now need to talk to us.”

Police investigators believe the siblings’ injuries were inflicted deliberately and likely over a period of time, and are asking for help from the public to determine what happened.

Concerned hospital staff had alerted officers to a potential family harm incident at the Stokes Valley property after a young child sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance, police said in a statement.

A medical assessment of the child and their sibling revealed further injuries believed to have been sustained in previous incidents.

“Their injuries were so extensive one required surgery, and it has taken weeks to understand the full extent of damage to their bodies. Both have a multitude of broken bones, extensive bruising and one child had brain bleeds and severe internal injuries,” the statement said.

The children recently moved with family to Stokes Valley from a property in Waterloo and had been at their new home for just two nights before they were hospitalised.

Police are seeking information about any suspicious activity seen or heard at either property, or nearby, on or before Friday, March 8, that may assist police in their investigation.

Police have conducted area inquiries and are now seeking wider community help with the investigation.

If you have information that may assist police, call 105 or report via 105.police.govt.nz and reference file number: 240308/4647. Alternatively, report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



